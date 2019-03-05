|
Hall Catherine Mary
"Kitty" Passed away peacefully in Sunnyview House aged 102 years, beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mother of
Brenda and Joyce, a dear
mother in law and a treasured grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.
Funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Beeston
on Monday 11th March at 1 pm followed by committal at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired would be appreciated for Sunnyview House Residents Fund. By family request please wear a touch of colour. Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel. 0113 270 5553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
