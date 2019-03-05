Home

Catherine Hall

Catherine Hall Notice
Hall Catherine Mary
"Kitty" Passed away peacefully in Sunnyview House aged 102 years, beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mother of
Brenda and Joyce, a dear
mother in law and a treasured grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.
Funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Beeston
on Monday 11th March at 1 pm followed by committal at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired would be appreciated for Sunnyview House Residents Fund. By family request please wear a touch of colour. Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel. 0113 270 5553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
