Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Catharine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharine Smith

Notice Condolences

Catharine Smith Notice
SMITH Catharine
(Cath) 1st June in hospital, aged 65 years. Beloved partner of Peter Pennells, a dear sister of Helen and Bill and auntie of Sarah and Ben.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th June at
Rawdon Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK, a box will be available at the crematorium
for this purpose.

Any enquiries to
Mahony & Ward Funeral Service Tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.