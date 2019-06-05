|
|
|
SMITH Catharine
(Cath) 1st June in hospital, aged 65 years. Beloved partner of Peter Pennells, a dear sister of Helen and Bill and auntie of Sarah and Ben.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th June at
Rawdon Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK, a box will be available at the crematorium
for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Mahony & Ward Funeral Service Tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
