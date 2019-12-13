Home

Carol Watson

Carol Watson Notice
Watson Carol Mary Passed away
3rd December 2019,
aged 75 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Fred.
Loved and always in our hearts,
loving daughter Cheryl and family.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church,
Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottingham
on Monday 23rd December
at 9.30am, followed by cremation at Wilford Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent c/o
M A Mills Funeral Service,
38 Main Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottingham, NG12 2AA,
Tel. 0115 933 6906
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
