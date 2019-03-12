|
CLARK Carol Ann Passed away at St Gemma's Hospice surrounded by her
loving family on March 2nd 2019, aged 58 years.
Beloved wife of Colin, loving mum of Oliver, Hannah, Sophie and Megan, a much loved sister and auntie, a dear grandma and a wonderful friend to many.
Carol will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at St. Luke's Anglican Church, Malvern Road, Beeston on
Friday March 22nd at 4.00pm, following a private cremation.
Enquiries to
W Kaye and Son,
Tel 0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
