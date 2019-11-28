|
|
|
DAWSON Carl November 23rd, peacefully in hospital and of Wakefield, formerly
of Leeds, aged 48 years, the much loved dad of Thomas and Jake, beloved son of Susan and a loving brother, uncle, great uncle
and cousin.
The funeral service for Carl will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 11.40. Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu will be given to the Stroke Association, for which a box will be supplied. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019