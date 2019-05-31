Mc GINN

Rev Canice

Parish Priest of St Matthew's Catholic Church, Allerton,

who died peacefully surrounded

by his loving family on

Wednesday 22nd May at

Bradford Royal Infirmary,

aged 78 years.



Much loved Brother of Mary

and Uncle to Liam, Terry, Orla, Eimear and Maeve.



Father Mc Ginn was born in Ireland, in the city Waterford,

on 13th May 1941.

He studied for the priesthood at

St John's College, Waterford and was ordained at the city's Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on 14th June 1964.

A dedicated priest of the diocese of Leeds for 57 years, who served in parishes in Dewsbury, Leeds, Halifax and Bradford.

He will be sadly missed by his family, brother priests and former parishioners.



Father Canice's body will be received into St Matthew's Catholic Church on

Tuesday 11th June at 7.00pm, followed by mass.

The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Matthew's on the following day, Wednesday 12th June at 12 noon.

May he rest in Peace.



Enquiries to:

Hughes Funeral Services

180 York Road, Leeds 9

Tel 0113 2480953 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019