|
|
|
COLE Caitlin Mary On 24th September 2019,
whilst on a York University
study trip in Tanzania,
aged 20 years, Caitlin,
precious and much loved daughter
of Nick and Colette Cole,
beloved granddaughter of
Maureen and Michael McManus
and Margaret Cole, also a dearly
loved niece, cousin and friend.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anne's Cathedral, Leeds on
Thursday 24th October 2019
at 1.30pm, followed by interment
in Birstall Churchyard.
Colette and Nick request donations be made in lieu of flowers for a tree planting
project they are planning
in Caitlin's memory.
Donations may be made at the
service or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.
R I P
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019