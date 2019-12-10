|
|
|
Thurlow Bryan Colin Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
Sunday 1st December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Marion.
Much loved dad of Mark and Kevin, devoted grandad of Michelle, Stephanie, Joe, Jack and Adam
and great grandad of Zac,
James and Daniel.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Meningitis Research Foundation.
For enquiries call
T F Morritt
01977 553868.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019