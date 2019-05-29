|
NAPP Bridget Elizabeth
(nee Milner) Lost to the scourge of cancer
on 16th May 2019.
Beloved Wife of Paul.
Mum of Alex, Nick and Vicky.
Mum-in-Law of Marcia,
Gisela and Rod.
Grandma of Ivy, Eric, Sophia, Isabella, Carmen and Jada.
The funeral service will be at Lawnswood Crematorium at 11.40am on Wednesday 5th June.
Family flowers only but donations in honour of Bridget may be made to Cancer Research UK
for which a collection box will
be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Marsh Lane Leeds
01132450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
