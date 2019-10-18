Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Mulvihill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Mulvihill

Notice Condolences

Bridget Mulvihill Notice
MULVIHILL Bridget Mary Bridget passed away peacefully
on Saturday 12th October 2019.
Loving wife of the late Albert,
cherished Mother and Grandma.
Bridget will be received into the
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Catholic Church on Wednesday
23rd October at 7pm.
Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated there on Thursday
24th October at 11am,
prior to interment at
Sicklinghall Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu will be
gratefully received, in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice. Friends
please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.