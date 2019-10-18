|
|
|
MULVIHILL Bridget Mary Bridget passed away peacefully
on Saturday 12th October 2019.
Loving wife of the late Albert,
cherished Mother and Grandma.
Bridget will be received into the
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Catholic Church on Wednesday
23rd October at 7pm.
Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated there on Thursday
24th October at 11am,
prior to interment at
Sicklinghall Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu will be
gratefully received, in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice. Friends
please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019