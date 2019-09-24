Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Requiem Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00
St Mary's R.C. Church
Rothwell, Leeds 26
Bridget Kilgallon Notice
KILGALLON Bridget Agnes
(Nee Earley) Died peacefully aged 101 in the presence of her daughter, Christine.
Agnes was the middle child of the seven children of Patrick and Bridget Earley. She was born in Balla, County Mayo, Eire in 1917.
She was the devoted and much loved wife of the late William Kilgallon. Agnes was the proud mother of Patrick, Billy, Brendan, Christine and Michael and a much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She will be remembered always and missed greatly by her daughter Christine, son-in-law Roger, granddaughters Julia and Louisa and great grandchildren Ciara, Michael, Patrick, Oonagh, Daniel and Aoife.
Please pray for the repose of her soul. Agnes was a devout Catholic throughout her long life.
Thank you to all who loved and cared for her at Highfields Care Home, Allerton Bywater throughout her latter years.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019
