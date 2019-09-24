|
KILGALLON Bridget Agnes
(AGNES)
(Nee Earley) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Agnes,
who passed away peacefully on September 16th , aged 101 years. Beloved wife of the late William and a much loved mum to Patrick, Bill, Brendan, Christine and Michael. Agnes will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Agnes will be received into
St Mary's R.C. Church, Rothwell, Leeds 26 on Sunday October 6th at 12.15 pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday October 7th at 11.00 am followed by interment at Rothwell Haigh Cemetery, Leeds 26. Donations if desired for St Gemma's Hospice and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019