The Co-operative Funeralcare Headingley
32 North Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS6 3HE
(113) 224-2443
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Brian Tinker Notice
TINKER Brian Passed away peacefully at Cookridge Court Care Home on 30th January 2019, surrounded
by his family, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce and loving Dad of the late Susan and daughter Janet.
Special Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A true Gentleman who will be sadly missed RIP xxx
The funeral service
and cremation will be at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 21st February 2019
at 10.20am.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Brian will be for the benefit of Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare, Headingley 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
