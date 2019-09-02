|
|
|
RANDLES Brian (The Lion) Passed away peacefully in hospital with his family around him on
25th August 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan, loving dad of Carl, Neil, Vincent, Danny and Tracey, a dear grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
St. John & St. Barnabas Church, Belle Isle, LS10 on Friday 20th September at 12 noon, prior to interment at Hunslet Cemetery.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel. 0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2019