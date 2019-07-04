|
|
|
PINDER BRIAN Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on
24th June 2019 surrounded
by his loving family.
Formerly of Waincliffe Terrace
and employee of GKN British Steel. Beloved husband of Susan and a loving dad of Lee, Michaela and Luke. Also a much loved grandad.
All welcome to attend the
Funeral Service which will be held
at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 11th July at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
a donations box will be available
at the service. Enquiries to
Fisher Funerals, tel: 0113 268 6069.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019