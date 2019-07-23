|
|
|
OUTRAM Brian Died in St. James's Hospital with family beside him, and after a
long struggle with Alzheimer's,
on 9th July 2019.
Reunited with late wife Lynn,
dearly loved brother of Walter
and the late Jean. Much loved
father of Bob and Carol. Loved father-in-law of Angela and Michael, and cherished granddad to Joseph, Bethany, Rebecca, Emily, Matthew and Daniel.
Brian was delighted to have met great-grandsons Miller and Ivor.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Brian, at Rawdon Crematorium Leeds Rd, Rawdon, Leeds LS19 6JP on
Friday 26th July at 2.20pm, followed by refreshments at
the Parkway Hotel, Otley Road.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2019