|
|
|
McHALE
Brian Passed away peacefully at
St Gemma's Hospice on
10th June 2019 aged 83 years.
Much loved uncle and friend to many, he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take please at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to be given to
St Gemma's Hospice, for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
Read More