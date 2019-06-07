|
MANSELL Brian On the 28th of May 2019,
Brian Mansell passed away peacefully in Leeds General Infirmary.
Brian's funeral service is due
to take place at 11.40am on 21.06.2019 at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds Rd,
Rawdon, Leeds LS19 6JP.
Brian's family would like to invite
all guests attending to join them
in sharing memories of him at
The Villagers Community Club,
340 Broad Ln, Leeds LS13 2HF, immediately following the
service for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be
much appreciated to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Full Circle Funerals, 01943 26 26 26.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
