LORD Brian Stanley On Thursday 21st February 2019,
passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 76 years.
The beloved husband of Lillian, dearly loved dad of Simon and Michael and a loved father-in-law and grandad.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium Chapel on Monday 11th March at 10.20am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Brian to Dementia UK for which a collection plate will be available
at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
