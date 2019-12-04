|
|
|
KNAGGS Brian Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Brian.
RIP.
After a long illness, Brian, aged 89 years passed away peacefully in Leeds General Infirmary on
23rd November 2019
surrounded by his loving family.
Former butcher of Harehills Road, Brian was the loved husband of Vera for 65 years.
Beloved dad of Maureen and Brian. Respected father-in-law of Stephen and Pat. Much loved and proud grandad of Kieran, Daniel, Joshua, Katie and James. 'Grandad Brian' of Elizabeth, Patrick, Katrina, Ciaran, Sandy and Magnus, great grandad of
Layla and Finley.
A very special friend of
Kathleen, Sean and Angela.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's Church,
Station Road, Leeds, LS15 7JY on Monday 9th December at 12:30pm followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please if desired, donations in lieu to
The and
St. Gemma's Hospice for which purpose a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel. 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019