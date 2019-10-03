Home

JONES BRIAN Sadly, passed away at home,
on 26th September 2019,
aged 75 years.
Treasured cousin
of Denise and Susan.
He will always be in
our thoughts and prayers.
His Requiem Mass
will be celebrated at
St Patrick's Church, Torre Road Leeds on Thursday 10th October
at 10.15 am, prior to cremation at
Lawnswood at 11.40 am.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu will be
gratefully received, in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice.
Friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019
