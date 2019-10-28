|
|
|
BATES BRIAN On October 21st, peacefully in hospital aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Mary, dear brother of Peter and a much loved uncle
and great uncle who
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday November 4th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for Cancer Research UK.
A plate for which will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet, tel 2705015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019