Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Swithenbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Swithenbank

Notice Condolences

Brenda Swithenbank Notice
SWITHENBANK Brenda Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family on
13th September 2019, aged 78.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, sister to Paul, much loved mother of Jeffrey and partner Elena, treasured nana to Garth, Lee and Amanda and great nana to Dylan, Connor, Jake, Harvey, Morgan, Poppy and Kitty.
Funeral service will take place at Hunslet Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday October 1st at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice, for which a plate will
be provided at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.