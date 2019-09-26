|
SWITHENBANK Brenda Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family on
13th September 2019, aged 78.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, sister to Paul, much loved mother of Jeffrey and partner Elena, treasured nana to Garth, Lee and Amanda and great nana to Dylan, Connor, Jake, Harvey, Morgan, Poppy and Kitty.
Funeral service will take place at Hunslet Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday October 1st at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice, for which a plate will
be provided at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019