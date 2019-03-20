|
HUDSON Brenda Margaret March 13th, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved mother of Gillian and Robert, and a much loved grandma and great-grandma.
Interment will take place
at Otley Cemetery on
Tuesday March 26th at 11.00 am,
followed by a memorial service at Bethel Church Hall, Myers Croft, Otley LS21 3JG at 11.30 am.
'Absent from the body,
present with the Lord.'
Family flowers only, please.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
