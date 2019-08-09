Home

Wm. Dodgson Funeral Services
384 Harrogate Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 6PY
0113 834 6609
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
14:30
Moortown Baptist Church
Hartley (née Robinson)
Brenda Margaret 1st August 2019, peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice,
aged 70 years.
Much loved wife of Nigel,
loving daughter of the late
Kathleen and Leslie Robinson
and sister of Peter.
Also loved and missed by Stephanie, William and Vicky.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Monday 19th August at Moortown Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in
lieu to St. Gemma's Hospice.

Enquiries to Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services: Tel 0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 9, 2019
