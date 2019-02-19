|
|
|
DRYE Brenda
(née Langton) Peacefully in St. Gemma's Hospice on February 9th 2019, aged 79 years and of Richmond Hill,
Leeds 9.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie, much loved mam of Lorraine and the late Joanne, loving mother in law to Steve,
a loving and devoted nanna to Bradley and a dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie
and great auntie.
Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 on
Tuesday February 26th at 10:20am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations for
St. Gemma's Hospice would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel. 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
