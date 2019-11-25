|
BALES Blanche
(née Briggs) On 15th November 2019, in hospital and of Gildersome, aged 88 years. A loving wife to the late Leslie.
Also a much loved Mum to Susan, Mother-in-law to John,
Grandma to Claire & Amy and Grandma Blanche to Lillia, Elsa, Martha, Ted & Violet.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds on Tuesday 3rd December at 11.40am. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if desired,
to St.Gemma's Hospice and
may be left at the service.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 25, 2019