RAYNER BILLY On October 10th, peacefully with his loving family around him,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Elsie, a dear dad of Julie, Geoff and Tony, a loving father in law of Adam, Christine and Lynne and
a loved grandad of Gavin,
Ryan, Cassie, Keeley, Nena
and great grandad of Evie, Isla, Sam, Lily, Jake and Apollo.
Also a dear brother of Marie
and brother in law Rodney,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday October 23rd at
11.40 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations may be given,
in lieu of flowers, for Alzheimer's Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood,
Hunslet
Tel 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019
