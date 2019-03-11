|
|
|
DUCKWORTH Billy On 14th February 2019
suddenly at his home,
Billy, aged 79 years
of Headingley.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Shirley, loved dad of Paul
and Carl and dear father in law
of Tina and Ann, much loved grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium, Monday 18th March at 10:20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare
Morley, Tel: 0113 252 2503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2019
