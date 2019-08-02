Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Bevaley Kilpatrick Notice
KILPATRICK Bevaley July 25 unexpectedly, in hospital, of Morley, aged 68 years, Bevaley.
Much loved and devoted wife of Eddie, dearly loved mum of Charlotte, Andrew, Emily and the late Peter, a dear mother-in-law and awesome gran of Jacob, Sam and Henry.
Bevaley will be tremendously missed by all her loving family.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 10.20am on Monday August 12. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the M.S. Society may be left at the service. Bevaley is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019
