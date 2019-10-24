|
|
|
SMITH Betty
(nee Wright) 16th October, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones,
aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Leslie,
dearly loved mother
of Janet and Peter,
much loved grandma
of Kate and Lucy
and great grandma of Mollie.
Dear sister to the late Clifford, Winnie, Joe, Bob, Jack and Sheila, all born in Methley.
Also a dear aunt and great aunt and a good friend to many.
Her sense of humour will be remembered by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 31st October at Lawnswood Crematorium
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Betty to Action on Hearing Loss,
a plate will be available
for this purpose.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Any enquiries to
Mahony and Ward
Funeral Directors
Telephone 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019