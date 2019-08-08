|
|
|
SHEARD BETTY
(Formerly Stewart,
née Wilson) A Lady so loved.
Formerly of Meanwood.
Passed away, in Doncaster
on Sunday 28th July 2019,
after a long illness,
aged 88 years.
A devoted wife to the late Frank Sheard, a much loved mum to Wayne, Lance and Carol,
mum in law to John and Enid
and a dear grandma to Laura, Joseph, Coral, Georgia, Kirsty
and Jackie and a great grandmother to six.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral Service and Committal
to take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 1.40pm. Please note, family flowers only by request but if desired donations
in lieu of flowers may be made for St John's Hospice, Doncaster,
a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Marsh Lane,
Leeds 0113 2450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019