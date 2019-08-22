|
|
|
Oxlee Betty On August 4th at Pinderfields,
aged 89.
Loving wife of the late Herbert, loving and devoted Mam,
Nanna & Nanna Betty.
Much loved sister, auntie
and sister in law.
Service at Holy Trinity Chuch, Rothwell on Friday 30th August
at 1pm followed by interment at Rothwell Cemetery at 2pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Martins Hospice.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Rothwell.
Tel: 0113 2822422
-------------------------------------------
A loving Mam who will be
forever in my heart.
Miss you always. Nora
Nanna and Nanna Betty.
You will always be so close
to us in heart and mind.
Christopher, Casey, Courtney,
Neil, Lauren, Seth and Drew.
Love you.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019