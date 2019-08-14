|
|
|
OSSITT Betty August 7, peacefully in hospital,
of Morley, aged 75 years, Betty. Beloved wife of Wally, dearly loved mum of Linda and David, a loved mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Service and cremation will be held
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1.00pm on Wednesday August 21. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Ward L17
at Leeds General Infirmary
may be left at the service.
Betty is now resting in the
private chapel at
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019