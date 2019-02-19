|
Akeroyd Betty February 11th, peacefully at Lydgate Lodge, Batley of Gildersome, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bob,
much loved sister of Douglas and auntie of Susan & Janet, also very dear cousin of Cynthia and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Gildersome at 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday 6th March prior to cremation at
Cottingley Hall.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to The Alzheimer's Society for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel:(0113) 2532087 or visit jwbinksfunerals.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
