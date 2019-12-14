Home

WEST Beryl Anne Peacefully on
5 December 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late John William, loving Mum of Karen, Kim and Karl and a very dear
mother in law, grandma, great grandma, sister in law,
aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service and interment at All Saints Church,
Holme Upon Spalding Moor on Friday 20 December at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between the Church and
St Leonard's Hospice.
Enquiries to Layton & Sons,
4 Church Side, Market Weighton, tel 01430 872468.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 14, 2019
