HARRIS Beryl
(Née Drinkwater) Of Garforth, formerly of Knottingley. Passed away peacefully with her loving family beside her on
Saturday 2nd November 2019,
aged 75. Beloved wife of the late Michael, dearly loved mum of Bridget, Rachel & Elizabeth and much loved mother-in-law to Tim. Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 11.15am in Garforth Methodist Church followed by refreshments in the Church Hall. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received and shared between Garforth Methodist Church and WaterAid. Please wear something colourful. All enquiries: contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 21, 2019