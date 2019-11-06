Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:30
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Cockerill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Cockerill

Notice Condolences

Beryl Cockerill Notice
Cockerill Beryl Passed away peacefully at home on October 30th, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Les, dearly loved mother to Brian, Judy, Gary and Ian, much loved sister of Ray,
also a loving nan and great-nan.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday November 13th
at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
would be appreciated for
Sue Ryder and Macmillan.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel. 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -