|
|
|
Cockerill Beryl Passed away peacefully at home on October 30th, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Les, dearly loved mother to Brian, Judy, Gary and Ian, much loved sister of Ray,
also a loving nan and great-nan.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday November 13th
at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
would be appreciated for
Sue Ryder and Macmillan.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel. 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2019