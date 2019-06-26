|
|
|
McLEAN
Bernard June 13th peacefully in hospital, of Morley, aged 85 years, Bernard. Beloved husband of Joyce, dearest dad of Lynne, Philip and David, loved brother of Mary, also a dearly loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.40am on Wednesday July 3rd. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance may be left at the service.
Bernard is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
Read More