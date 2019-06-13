Home

Bernard Hockney Notice
HOCKNEY Bernard June 2nd, passed away at
home aged 94 years.

Dearly loved husband of the
late Jean, much loved father, grandfather and
great grandfather.

Requiem Mass at
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Harrogate Road, LS17 6LE on Wednesday 19th June at 11am, followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,
LS16 6AH at 12.20pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made in aid of
Multiple Sclerosis.

All enquiries
Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood, Tel 01132 499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
