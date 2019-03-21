Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Gledhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Gledhill

Notice Condolences

Bernard Gledhill Notice
Gledhill Bernard Peter Passed away peacefully on
5th March, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Madeleine, loved father of Louise, Gerrard, Mark, Ruth and Jonathan, loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on
28th March at 12.20pm.
Donations if desired to
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Night night, God bless. RIP x x
Any enquiries Carroll & Carroll Funeral Services,
125 Easterly Rd, Leeds LS8 2TP,
Tel:0113 345 3160
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.