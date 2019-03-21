|
|
|
Gledhill Bernard Peter Passed away peacefully on
5th March, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Madeleine, loved father of Louise, Gerrard, Mark, Ruth and Jonathan, loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on
28th March at 12.20pm.
Donations if desired to
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Night night, God bless. RIP x x
Any enquiries Carroll & Carroll Funeral Services,
125 Easterly Rd, Leeds LS8 2TP,
Tel:0113 345 3160
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
