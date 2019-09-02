Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00
St Wilfrid's Catholic Church
2a Whincover Bank
Leeds
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Bernard Corah Notice
CORAH Bernard Fell asleep for
the last time, peacefully in
Sunny View House Care Home
on Wednesday 21st August,
aged 85 years. Bernard, formerly of 136 Whincover Drive, Leeds.
Loving Husband of the late Shirley. Devoted Father to Paul, Peter and Jayne. Cherished Grandfather to Anna, Matthew, Sarah, Nicholas, Jade, Katie and Jonathan.
Proud Great Grandfather to James, Oscar and Harriet.
The funeral service and
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Wilfrid's Catholic Church,
2a Whincover Bank, Leeds on Thursday 19th September at 11:00am. This will be
followed by committal at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 12:20pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory
of Bernard are gratefully received for the benefit of Candlelighters,
a donation plate will be
available at the service.
All Enquiries to Coop Funeral Care Wortley, Tel : 0113 231 1565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2019
