Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00
Holy Name Church
Otley Old Road
Leeds
Interment
Following Services
Killingbeck Cemetery
York Road
Leeds
Bernadette Higson Notice
HIGSON Bernadette March 14th, peacefully in
St James' Hospital, aged 67 years.
Much loved mum of Francesca, Mark and Amanda.
Adored grandma of Olivia, Jack, Ava, Rosa and Tara-May.
Bernadette will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday March 27th at the Holy Name Church, Otley Old Road, Leeds, LS16 6HW at 11.00am followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds, LS14 6AB.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for
Pancreatic Cancer and a
plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
