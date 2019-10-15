|
|
|
COGGINGS Bernadette Maria 4th October, peacefully at
Red Court Nursing Home surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of Phillip, very dear mum of Jerome, Tina and Abigail, also loving and much loved
granby and great granby.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 22nd October at the Private Chapel of Mahony and Ward, The Manor Hall,
Robin Lane, Pudsey at 11am
followed by cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium.
Details of reception to be announced at the service.
Donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to Alzheimer's Research, a plate will be made available at the service.
Any enquiries to
Mahony and Ward Funeral Service,
tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019