Snowdon Beatrice (Beattie) Peacefully fell asleep, with her sons present, in St James Hospital on afternoon of 26th February 2019 after a short illness. Aged 92.
Soulmate of the late Eric,
Daughter of the late Sam and Edith Mattinson. Very special loving, and loved Mum of Andrew, Gary and Paul, Mother in Law to Christine and Ulla. Grandma to James, David, Matthew and Yasmin. Sister to late Teddy and Peggy, reunited again, Aunt to Steven, Tony and Beverley, Daughter in law to late Fred and Elizabeth, Sister in law to late Pauline, late Jean, and Donald. Aunty Beattie to the wonderful extended family. A dear friend to everybody.
The funeral will take place on
21st March 2019 at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds Road, LS19 6JP, at 11:40 am.
Retiring collection for the PDSA.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
