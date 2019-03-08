|
Ayscough Beatrice Suddenly in Leeds General Infirmary, on Febuary 26th,
aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Roy,
will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday March 15th at 10:20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Beatrice may be made to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a box for which will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
