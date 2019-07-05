Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Steele

Notice Condolences

Barry Steele Notice
Steele Barry Died on June 17th,
peacefully in hospital.
Much loved husband of Linda, loving dad of Susan and Amanda and dear grandpa of
Georgina and Kieran.
Service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday July 10th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support and Leeds Cares.
A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth tel 0113 2868114.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.