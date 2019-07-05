|
Steele Barry Died on June 17th,
peacefully in hospital.
Much loved husband of Linda, loving dad of Susan and Amanda and dear grandpa of
Georgina and Kieran.
Service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday July 10th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support and Leeds Cares.
A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth tel 0113 2868114.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 5, 2019