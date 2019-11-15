Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crabtree and Son Ltd (Morley)
124 Street Lane
Morley, West Yorkshire LS27 7JB
0113 252 5243
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Milner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Milner

Notice Condolences

Barry Milner Notice
MILNER Barry On 11th November 2019 peacefully, aged 81 years.
A beloved husband to Iris.
A much loved dad to Lisa and Gaynor and father-in-law to Mark. Also much missed grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Yorkshire Cancer Research
and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at:
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -