|
|
|
MILNER Barry On 11th November 2019 peacefully, aged 81 years.
A beloved husband to Iris.
A much loved dad to Lisa and Gaynor and father-in-law to Mark. Also much missed grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Yorkshire Cancer Research
and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at:
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019