|
|
|
MALONE BARRY Passed away peacefully in
St James hospital on
26th February 2019,
aged 78 years old.
Loving husband of Susan
and a dear father of James,
father in law of Julie
and much loved grandad of
Jessica and Ethan.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 19th March at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
in memory of Barry can be made
to Macmillan.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Rothwell
Tel: 01132822422
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
